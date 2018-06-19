Docs: Suspect admits to taking heroin prior to pursuit, crashing car in Chandler

The trooper followed over the fence and placed the suspect into custody. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Vierra fled on foot after crashing into a barrier on a Loop 101 off-ramp. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Brandon Vierra admitted to taking heroin four hours prior to fleeing troopers in Chandler. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect who fled from a Department of Public Safety trooper on Friday morning after a traffic stop on the U.S. 60 admitted to taking heroin four hours prior, according to court documents.

Brandon Vierra, 24, was traveling eastbound on the U.S. 60 near Rural Road when a trooper initiated a traffic stop for going 87 mph in a 60 mph zone and an HOV lane violation.

Vierra stopped the vehicle and the trooper made contact with him. Vierra then falsely identified himself to the trooper on three different occasions, court documents said.

As the trooper exited his vehicle to make his fourth contact, Vierra fled the scene, court documents said.

The trooper initiated a pursuit but shortly after terminated because of traffic and safety for the public.

Vierra exited southbound Loop 101 at the Elliot Road off-ramp where he spun out and crashed into a barrier.

With his vehicle disabled, Vierra fled the scene on foot with the trooper trailing behind.

A view from the Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway camera showed Vierra hop over a nearby fence during the chase.

The trooper dove over the fence and was able to take the man into custody without further incident.

After his arrest, Vierra stated he used heroin about four hours earlier, court documents said.

A search of the vehicle was completed and heroin with paraphernalia was found.

Vierra previously had two outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court, court documents said.

Vierra faces several charges including criminal damage, felony flight, drug possession and more. He was released on his own recognizance.

