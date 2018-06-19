What exactly is an Arizona monsoon?Posted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon
The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon
Five Best Things About the Monsoon It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.More >
Five Best Things About the Monsoon It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.More >
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.More >
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.More >
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.More >
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.More >
Breaking down the new heat warnings
Breaking down the new heat warnings
The National Weather Service continues to fine tune its heat warnings.More >
The National Weather Service continues to fine tune its heat warnings.More >
Five desert insects you can eat!
Five desert insects you can eat!
Gross! That may be your first thought, but the desert is home to many edible bugs, insects and critters! A lot of these insects pack a lot of protein if you are able to get past the nasty factor.More >
Gross! That may be your first thought, but the desert is home to many edible bugs, insects and critters! A lot of these insects pack a lot of protein if you are able to get past the nasty factor.More >
Check out the Flower Moon
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
My first Grand Canyon hike
My first Grand Canyon hike
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
Easy plants for color in the desert!
Easy plants for color in the desert!
It’s May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in. Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.More >
It’s May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in. Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash
Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash
Last week, 16-year-old Meckensy Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.More >
Last week, 16-year-old Meckensy Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.More >
'If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane' - Trooper goes viral for pulling over left lane slowpoke
'If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane' - Trooper goes viral for pulling over left lane slowpoke
An Indiana State Trooper has become the internet’s hero after tweeting about pulling over a driver for driving too slow in the left lane.More >
An Indiana State Trooper has become the internet’s hero after tweeting about pulling over a driver for driving too slow in the left lane.More >
Stolen puppy returned to Phoenix animal shelter
Stolen puppy returned to Phoenix animal shelter
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is pleading for the return of a puppy stolen from its shelter Sunday, saying it could be a matter of life or death for the dog.More >
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is pleading for the return of a puppy stolen from its shelter Sunday, saying it could be a matter of life or death for the dog.More >
Dad buys billboard for son after school wouldn't recognize him as valedictorian
Dad buys billboard for son after school wouldn't recognize him as valedictorian
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
Astronomers have found the fastest-growing black hole ever seen, and it's got a monster appetite
Astronomers have found the fastest-growing black hole ever seen, and it's got a monster appetite
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
Bobcat sighted by bicycle riders as it perched on saguaro
Bobcat sighted by bicycle riders as it perched on saguaro
A bobcat was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking trail in Buckeye Monday.More >
A bobcat was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking trail in Buckeye Monday.More >
Watch: ER doctor suspended after video shows her yelling at patient: ''You must be dead!'
Watch: ER doctor suspended after video shows her yelling at patient: ''You must be dead!'
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Emergency room doctor suspended after mocking patient with anxiety
Emergency room doctor suspended after mocking patient with anxiety
A Northern California emergency room doctor has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack.More >
A Northern California emergency room doctor has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack.More >
DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix
DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
Fired AZ park ranger speaks out after being rehired
Fired AZ park ranger speaks out after being rehired
While Hartin says she doesn't yet know when she'll be working again, she's already been getting calls from old coworkers who are happy that she'll soon be back on the job.More >
While Hartin says she doesn't yet know when she'll be working again, she's already been getting calls from old coworkers who are happy that she'll soon be back on the job.More >
Monsoon resourcesMore>>
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >