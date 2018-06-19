Dog dead, grandmother transported following 1st-alarm house fire in Goodyear

Fire crews were dispatched to the house fire near Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A grandmother had to be sent to the hospital because of smoke inhalation after a first-alarm house fire claimed the life of one of her dogs late Monday night in Goodyear.

Fire crews from Goodyear, Avondale, Tolleson and Buckeye Valley were dispatched to the house fire near Indian School and Litchfield roads just after 11:30 p.m

Smoke alarms alerted the grandmother to the fire, according to the Goodyear Fire Department. She quickly got up and got herself and two grandkids out of the home, along with one of her dogs.

The grandmother then tried to go back inside to rescue her second dog but she was overcome with smoke and retreated back to her neighbor's home where the two kids and other dog were located, said the Goodyear Fire Department.

Unfortunately, the dog died in the fire.

Nearly 40 firefighters eventually extinguished the fire which started somewhere in the front bedroom and made its way through the attic.

The grandmother was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, said the Goodyear Fire Department.

The fire destroyed the home, making it unlivable and displacing the family.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

