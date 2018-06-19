LIST: Items that will make traveling easier this summer

One item helps keep your valuables safe while on the go.

SAFEgo PADLOCK

Price: $39.95

Website: safego.com



SAFEGO is the safer way to keep your valuables out of reach. Safeguard your cell phone, camera, credit cards, room key, sunglasses and more with our portable safe.

Here are the following features:

Custom combination + key access

High impact ABS plastic

6mm heavy-duty steel cable

Rust-resistant zinc alloy lock

Earphone plug opening

Water-resistant

Lay-N-Go

Price: various sizes, starts at $19.95

Website: layngo.com

Pack all your travel essentials efficiently on your trip with Lay-N-Go. Makes for a great toiletries bag, allowing for quick and effortless clean-up of toiletries and bath basics.

You can throw anything in there including your favorite lipstick, keys, phone, etc. They are easily spread out on the clean, dry, and washable surface.

The wristlet strap enables hands free carrying, and the inside zippered pocket allows for discreet storage. Cinch it closed to create the perfect on-the-go clutch. The mini is all you need...it really is the ultimate essentials bag!

Seat Sitters

Price: $14.99

Website: seatsitters.com



You are all suited up for your big meeting in Dallas. You hop on the plane in Los Angeles.

Who can risk sitting in a spill left by the previous passenger. Thanks to Seat Sitters you can cover those mysterious spills and potential stains with your airplane seat cover.

This patent pending, the eco-friendly kit comes complete with an allergy mask, re-usable seat cover, a tray table cover, sanitary wipes and a "No Nuts" sticker.

For just $14.99 create your own clean and healthy oasis with this must have product for every traveler.

MiFold GRAB AND GO Booster Seat

Price: $44.99

Website: mifold.com



The most advanced, compact, and portable child car safety seat in the world.

It's 10 times smaller than a regular booster seat.

The patented, compact design takes the seat belt off the stomach and neck, making it comfortable, safe, and easy to use. On one in five trips - whether in the car, on vacation, or in general transportation children do not have the appropriate safety restraint.

Because of mifold's compact and portable size, it's easy to keep with kids for use anytime and can even be kept

in cars or airplane cabins without causing clutter or losing extra space.

MiFod won first prize for the Consumer Products Category in NASA Tech Briefs Magazine's 2016 Create the Future Design Contest.

DooDoo Juice

Price: $8.99

Website: doodoojuice.com

Has your stomach been gurgling all flight and you need to get to the airport bathroom.

Uh, oh. Long line….this could be embarrassing.

Luckily you have a cute little bottle of DooDooJuice in your purse or carry-on.

A couple of quick sprays of DooDooJuice into the toilet water before you do your business, and no one will ever know!

This magical blend of natural, essential oils is guaranteed to neutralize even the worst bathroom odors.

Fifty cents from the sale of each bottle will be donated to Doo Good in the community!

TWELVElittle BACKPACK

Price: $165

Website: Twelvelittle.com



TWELVElittle baby bags are precisely made to assist every parent at the right moment and capture every experience with ease and grace. Each bag is thoroughly designed with individual style and engineered with every practicality.

Made of high-quality water-resistant fabrics and genuine leather, it is the perfect bag to carry all baby essentials.

