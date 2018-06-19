Paradise Valley woman launches clothing line that fights divisiveness

A Paradise Valley woman has combined fashion and philanthropy in her very own clothing line.

Cheryl Najafi is the founder of Love Over H8.

It's a clothing line committed to fighting divisiveness in the world.

She said she had been running a food blog when on Jan. 27, 2017, President Donald Trump initiated his travel ban on people from certain countries.

"I felt like I needed to utilize that platform and to stand up to what was happening and draw a line in the sand and say this isn't OK," Najafi said.

That's when the clothing line, Love Over H8 was born.

"So I started Love over H8 as a way to talk to my audience and to galvanize people in order to come together," Najafi said.

The line has everything from t-shirts to sweatpants to hats for men and women.

For every purchase, $5 goes to a charity of the buyer's choice.

