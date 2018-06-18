AZ Attorney General's mother's name forged on state Senate campaign's paperwork, office says

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Mark Brnovich's mom had her signature forged on a campaign petition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Anyone can be a victim of a crime, including the mother of the state's top prosecutor.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Mark Brnovich's mother's name was forged on a petition to get a state Senate candidate on the November ballot.

The name of Maria Brnovich is one of the hundreds that were reportedly forged on Mark Syms' petition to get on the ballot.

[RELATED: Candidate accused of submitting forged paperwork]

"I'm deeply disturbed and disappointed," Mark said in a statement. "My mother fled a government and system that didn't value free and fair elections. If the attorney general's mother can fall victim to petition fraud, this shows the unfortunate truth that it can happen to anyone."

Syms is running in Arizona’s competitive Legislative District 28

[READ MORE: Lawsuit filed to kick politician off ballot after accusation of forged paperwork]

Last week, a lawsuit was filed to get Syms kicked out of the race and claims there are at least 914 fake signatures on the petition.

The suit was filed by Robert McGee, the husband of state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican from Phoenix, who is running for re-election.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Syms has said he did nothing wrong and blames the company hired to collect his signatures.

Below is the full statement from Mark Brnovich.

"Integrity in our elections is a cornerstone of our electoral process. I learned this weekend that my mother's signature had been forged by an individual collecting signatures for a campaign, and I'm deeply disturbed and disappointed. My mother fled a government and system that didn't value free and fair elections. If the attorney general's mother can fall victim to petition fraud, this shows the unfortunate truth that it can happen to anyone."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.