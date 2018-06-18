Parents of Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash speak outPosted: Updated:
Astronomers have found the fastest-growing black hole ever seen, and it's got a monster appetite
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
Parents of Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash speak out
Last week, 16-year-old Meckensy Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.More >
Stolen puppy returned to Phoenix animal shelter
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is pleading for the return of a puppy stolen from its shelter Sunday, saying it could be a matter of life or death for the dog.More >
Dad buys billboard for son after school wouldn't recognize him as valedictorian
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
'If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane' - Trooper goes viral for pulling over left lane slowpoke
An Indiana State Trooper has become the internet’s hero after tweeting about pulling over a driver for driving too slow in the left lane.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
Watch: ER doctor suspended after video shows her yelling at patient: ''You must be dead!'
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
Bobcat sighted by bicycle riders as it perched on saguaro
A bobcat was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking trail in Buckeye Monday.More >
Woman left 3-year-old in hot car overnight after trip to liquor store, police say
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Briana Whitney joined CBS 5/3TV in February 2018, and is no stranger to the sunshine and heat!
Click to learn more about Briana.
She’s from Northern California, but prior to coming to Phoenix, she reported at KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX for three years.
During her time in South Texas, she reported on several national stories. Some of the most memorable were the 2015 Wimberley floods, reporting for eight hours off the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017, and reporting from the church shooting in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.
Her general assignment reporting won her two Associated Press awards, six EMMA awards, and one Emmy nomination for a half-hour special she wrote, produced and hosted on the issue of child pornography.
Briana graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and during college had seven different internships at several news stations.
When she isn’t chasing breaking news or working on a feature story, Briana loves checking out the best restaurants in the Valley, and hiking or rollerblading around town. Briana is very happy to have made Arizona home!
Wednesday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Questionable living conditions at basketball prep school
It's one of the nation's premier basketball prep schools. It helped produce the nation's top draft pick and it's right here in the Valley. CBS 5 investigates questionable living conditions that cost parents thousands of dollars -- Wednesday night on CBS 5 News at 10.More >
VIDEO: 2 Arizona children get wheelchairs thanks to shipping mix-up
An Arizona woman got a second wheelchair after a shipping mix-up and decided to pay it forward to another family of a 2-year-old girl.More >
Toddler climbs locked pool ladder in viral video; parents warning others
A family in Massachusetts captured the viral moment their toddler climbed a gate that is supposed to stop children from getting into a pool.More >
This month on Good Morning Arizona: Arizona's Family Adventures
You don't have to go far to have fun this summer -- from San Diego to Las Vegas to right in our own backyard. This month on "Good Morning Arizona" see a new side of the places you thought you knew. Arizona's Family Adventures - this month on "Good Morning Arizona."More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Watch: Video that got Calif. ER doctor suspended
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
VIDEO: AJ teen survives I-40 wrong-way crash near Holbrook
A teen from Apache Junction is starting a long road to recovery after she was involve in a wrong-way crash during the weekend.More >
VIDEO: Deadly crash on I-10 backs up traffic for morning commute into Phoenix
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 clogged traffic heading into Phoenix for the Monday morning commute. Story: http://bit.ly/2ylQUrVMore >
VIDEO: Bobcat sighted on top of saguaro cactus
Two bicycle riders in Buckeye had a close encounter with a bobcat during their Monday morning ride. Philip Houck and Doug Carter took pictures of this bobcat they spotted on top of a saguaro cactus. It was panting and appeared hungry. After some time, the bobcat climbed down and ran away.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
