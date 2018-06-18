Parents of Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash speak out

the worst of her injuries was a giant cut in her head full of glass and gravel from the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Five teens from the Valley are recovering from a deadly crash. Their youth group leader died Saturday when a wrong-way driver hit them on Interstate 40 just outside of Holbrook.

They were on their way back from a church camp in Oklahoma. One of those girls is still in the ICU in Flagstaff and her name is 16-year-old Meckensy Toro.

Last week, Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.

“It’s gut-wrenching. As a dad you want to be able to swap places real fast,” said Jordan Toro, Meckensy’s dad.

A wrong-way driver crashed into them head-on, on I-40 just outside Holbrook; the drivers of both cars died.

The five other girls were left with serious injuries. And that's when the news got even worse for the Toro family.

“We packed up real fast and left. And we headed to Winslow. We were headed to Winslow when we got a second call from the same youth group leader and she told us they were airvacking her from Winslow to Flagstaff,” said Jordan.

When her parents got there, they couldn’t believe how bad of shape she was in. She needed three surgeries right away for internal bleeding, broken bones and a collapsed lung.

“It’s a lot worse than even the pictures show but she ended up with about 20-30 staples from what I can see and close to 80 stitches,” said Jordan.

But the worst of her injuries was a giant cut in her head full of glass and gravel from the crash.

“It went to the top of her head all the way to the back of her hairline. It was separated,” said Jordan.

But by some miracle, Meckensy has been awake and talking from her hospital bed.

“Thankful, thankful that she was alive. And thankful she knew we were there. Just thankful she’s alive. That was the longest three-hour drive of our life,” said Cheryl Toro, Meckensy’s mom.

And her parents are sticking right by her side with a simple message of faith.

“Just keep fighting, just keep fighting,” said Cheryl.

Doctors haven't given the Toros any timeline as to how long Meckensy will have to stay in the ICU for, but they said she has a long road ahead for her recovery.

If you'd like to help them with medical expenses you can donate to her family’s GoFundMe.

