5 Phoenix historic districts to check out

There is always new home construction in the Valley but there are several areas in Phoenix that offer a glimpse into the past. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There is always new home construction in the Valley but there are several areas in Phoenix that offer a glimpse into the past.

If you are looking to check out some historic district, here is a list to get you started!

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

Garfield Historic District

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo of home]

Let's start with one of the up and coming neighborhoods. The Garfield Historic District is right around Seventh and Roosevelt streets.

Here you can find bungalows and pyramid cottages and homes built from the late 1800s to 1955.

[MAP: National Registry historic districts in Tucson]

Many of the old homes are where the Phoenix streetcar line used to be. If you like new restaurants, there are two new ones that opened in this neighborhood.

Coronado Historic District

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo of home]

Next up is Coronado. This historic district has a mix of old and more modern designs.

Coronado is known for its artsy scene, located in Midtown Phoenix.

[READ MORE: Bungalow, Colonial Revival homes among several showcased on historic Mesa tour]

Here you can find bungalows, Spanish revivals and a lot of ranch-style homes that date back to the 20’s and 30’s. You can also spot some new builds in the area that add a modern touch to old phoenix.

Be sure to check out their home tour which is a big hit every year.

F.Q. Story Historic District

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo of home]

F.Q. Story is another great neighborhood if you’re cruising around town.

The 602 home district is named after the developer Francis Quarles Story who built the subdivision in the 1920’s.

These homes are quaint and include Tudor, Spanish revival and bungalow style homes.

Willo Historic District

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo of home]

If you want to see homes that carry a high pricier, be sure to check out Willo.

Many of the homes here run around half a million dollars. Willo offers a lot of charm and homes that are well-taken care of by the residents.

Most of the homes date back to the 30’s and 40’s and offer lots of architectural styles like American colonial and pueblo-style homes.

Willo also has a home tour!

Encanto Palmcroft Historic District

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo of home]

Last we have Encanto Palmcroft. This is probably the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Phoenix.

Here you can find large lots and beautiful homes that date back to the 1920’s.

There are 330 homes in Encanto with a lot of architectural variety, many are two story which is not terribly common in these historic districts.

There are 35 residential historic districts in Phoenix, to see a map of all of them, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.