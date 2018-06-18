Millennium High's Alaina Diggs battles for bragging rights within her own family

Diggs and her older brother, state decathlon champion Aiden Diggs, are always chirping at each other. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A strange twist of fate opened doors for Millennium High School's Alaina Diggs that might never have opened.

She's strong and powerful and throws the shot likes she throwing a Wiffle ball.

"One of the main attributes she has other than her physical size and her strength is she is the most competitive athlete that I dealt with," said Millennium High track coach Muhammad Oliver.

"The state record is 47-feet-9-inches. My goal is to break it but not only break it, but only make sure it takes a long time to break it again," said Diggs.

Now, it was simply by chance Diggs started competing in track. As a freshman, she was playing basketball, when Oliver came calling.

"After the game, I said, 'Alaina, sweetheart, I need to talk to you.' And she came over and I said, 'Need you to consider to play track,'" said Oliver.

"Definitely talking about breaking records and state championships got me to come out here. Because I knew once I did compete, I knew it was possible and I could do it," said Diggs.

A conversation that’s led to instant success and Division I college scholarship offers from all over the country.

"It's super exciting, hearing from coaches, telling me they're interested and they want to see you do big things and it definitely keeps me motivated," said Diggs.

Diggs comes from a big family two sisters and four athletic brothers that love to talk to trash.

Diggs and her older brother, state decathlon champion Aiden Diggs, are always chirping at each other.

"We compare everything to where how he throws in the decathlon, how I would run, everything is always trash, said Alaina.

"When I'm around she usually stays humble, but we know where we stand in the house. She stays in her place an I stay on top so," said Aiden.

It's a fun sibling rivalry that pushes her to be the best.

"When you’re not performing your best, you definitely do not hear an end to it," said Alaina.

And she's proving she's second to none in the Diggs household.

