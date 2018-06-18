PD: Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash in northwest Phoenix

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after he crashed into a vehicle making a left turn in northwest Phoenix while on his motorcycle on Monday, police said.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was speeding on 43rd Avenue when he slammed into the vehicle who was trying to turn onto Larkspur Drive, which is north of Cactus Road.

Crews tried to revive him but he died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

Police have closed 43rd Avenue between Cactus and Sweetwater Avenue while they investigate.

It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.

