Shipping mix-up means 2 special children get needed wheelchairs

Six months older, and a little bit bigger, Parker Canter is once again cruising around in a blue 'ZipZac,' a special wheelchair made just for kids.

"He was so excited to be back in it," said his mom Randa Canter.

For a while, he had to go without. His old one went missing last fall after being sent off for repairs.

His mom worried it had been stolen.

They only recently learned what happened. The day it was supposed to be delivered, another driver was picking up a return.

"So UPS delivered the Zip Zac and within a five-minute period, FedEx came and picked up that box thinking it was a box of catheters," said Randa.

It was accidentally shipped to another company's warehouse where it sat on a shelf for months before Randa realized the mix-up.

"And all of the sudden it just clicks and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, can you find that box in your warehouse? I bet that box has a ZipZac in it,'" she said.

By then Parker had already gotten a free replacement from ZipZac. They didn't need two, so the company asked they pay it forward.

On Monday, the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona set the Canters up with another deserving little girl named Jacqueline.

It'll take a little getting used to, but soon the 2-year-old will have her own independence, too.

"There's not a word to describe how critically important that is because it sets the tone of 'I can,'" said Sharri Runnels, executive director for SBAAZ.

It's something both moms are now thankful for.

"It's very important because Jacqueline is a very active little girl and she loves moving all around and this will definitely help," said Azucena Borromeo, Jacqueline's mom.

"I feel like God works in mysterious ways," said Randa. "It all just came full circle."

