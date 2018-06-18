Men caught on camera stealing puppy from Phoenix shelter

AAWL says these two men stole a puppy from the shelter on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Source: Arizona Animal Welfare League)

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is pleading for the return of a puppy stolen from its shelter Sunday, saying it could be a matter of life or death for the dog.

According to AAWL, the 8-week-old mix-breed dog requires daily medication. While AAWL did not say what the medication is for, they did say vets were keeping a close eye on her.

Surveillance video from the shelter shows two men taking the little dog at about 1:15 Sunday afternoon.

AAWL released both video and photos from their surveillance cameras.

[PHOTOS: AAWL says these men stole puppy from shelter]

[SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Puppy snatchers were in and out in less than 90 minutes]

The video shows the men, both of whom have distinctive tattoos, talking and laughing. They looked a couple of other dogs before taking the puppy out of her kennel and leaving. They were in the kennel area for less than 90 seconds.

"If this puppy is returned to AAWL unharmed, we will not press charges,” Judith Gardner, AAWL’s president, said in a statement Monday. “Otherwise, we will work with law enforcement to identify the thieves and prosecute accordingly. This comes down to saving an innocent dog’s life, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."

If you recognize either of the men or know anything about where the puppy might be, please call the shelter at 575-815-4651. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

[MORE: Pet and animal news]

Founded in 1971, AAWL is Arizona's oldest and largest no-killed animal shelter. "[T]he organization has grown from adopting a handful of animals each year to a full service (sic) animal welfare organization and leader in innovative behavior training, medical care, adoption, education and community outreach programs," according to AAWL.org.

Have you seen this puppy? She was stolen from the @aawlphx this weekend. Story tonight on #azfamily 9/10pm. pic.twitter.com/1yNj2Z8Ng8 — Ashlee DeMartino (@AshleeDeMartino) June 18, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.