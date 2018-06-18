Man vanishes while swimming at Lake Havasu, search underway

Mohave County deputies are searching for a man who vanished while swimming in the North Basin area of Lake Havasu Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Mohave County are looking for a man who vanished while swimming in the North Basin area of Lake Havasu over the weekend.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the man, whose name has not been released, was with a woman and a child on a rented pontoon boat early Saturday afternoon.

“The male, who was operating the vessel, stopped the watercraft, and turned the motor off,” according to an MCSO news release. “He then immediately jumped into the water without a personal flotation device, to go for a swim.”

The wind, which was about 20mph that day, blew the unanchored boat away.

“The occupants on board of the vessel saw that the male began to struggle while swimming,” according to MCSO. “They attempted to throw him a life jacket, but were unsuccessful due to the winds.”

MCSO said the man went under and did not surface.

Law enforcement boats searched the area. In addition, a Native Air helicopter search a wider area from the air for about 90 minutes.

MCSO said deputies are “still actively searching,” scouring not only the surface of the lake but the bottom and the beaches, as well.

Lake Havasu is in the far western part of the state, a little more than three hours from Phoenix.