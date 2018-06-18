Courtesy of Kyndra Claire Kelly, Chef and Food Blogger

PB & J Breakfast Bars

The perfect on-the-go snack! Skip the peanut butter and jelly, these bars are packed full

of protein and good fats!

Makes: 15 - 18 bars

Ingredients:

1/2 cup organic peanut butter

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup fruit sweetened strawberry preserves

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups your favorite granola

2 mashed bananas

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

1/2 cup dried strawberries, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, chopped

Method :

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a small saucepan, combine peanut butter, coconut oil and strawberry

preserves until melted and combined. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large bowl, mash bananas with a fork until all clumps are gone. Add

granola, sea salt, and hemp seeds.

Combine peanut butter mixture with banana mixture and stir to combine.

Press into a 9x9 inch pan lined with parchment. Top with peanuts and dried

strawberries if desired.

Bake for 35 - 40 minutes.

Let cool, then cut into bars and drizzle with peanut butter and/or jelly.

Store in airtight container for up to 1 week.

Chef’s Notes: I use grain-free granola.

These are great kept in the refrigerator!

