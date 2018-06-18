Courtesy of Kyndra Claire Kelly, Chef and Food Blogger
PB & J Breakfast Bars
The perfect on-the-go snack! Skip the peanut butter and jelly, these bars are packed full
of protein and good fats!
Makes: 15 - 18 bars
Ingredients:
1/2 cup organic peanut butter
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/2 cup fruit sweetened strawberry preserves
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
3 cups your favorite granola
2 mashed bananas
2 tablespoons hemp seeds
1/2 cup dried strawberries, chopped (optional)
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, chopped
Method:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a small saucepan, combine peanut butter, coconut oil and strawberry
preserves until melted and combined. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, mash bananas with a fork until all clumps are gone. Add
granola, sea salt, and hemp seeds.
Combine peanut butter mixture with banana mixture and stir to combine.
Press into a 9x9 inch pan lined with parchment. Top with peanuts and dried
strawberries if desired.
Bake for 35 - 40 minutes.
Let cool, then cut into bars and drizzle with peanut butter and/or jelly.
Store in airtight container for up to 1 week.
Chef’s Notes: I use grain-free granola.
These are great kept in the refrigerator!