Military mystery solved, Army chevrons returned to family

At a Memorial Day ceremony at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, a named Albert approached me asking, "Can you help me find these people?"

He left a small plastic bag filled with five items, including an Army sergeant's chevron, but very little specific information.

Facebook, Facetime and a lot of time searching online led me to the Gehm family.

There were anxious to know what was in the bag and where the bag turned up.

Steve and his wife of 17 years, Sheri-Lynn, were surprised by the contents and even more surprised to realize the items didn’t belong to either of them. At least, not directly.

It’s a military mystery that took years to solve and brings multiple generations of one family together after years of being apart. 


 

