Tax refund missing due to 'one digit off'

Like many parents across the Valley, Cristina Allen sure could use some time off from the daily grind.

"I need a vacation really bad," she recently told 3 On Your Side.

A vacation not only for this single mom but also her three boys.

"The kids need it, I need it. It would have been nice," she said.

Allen says she's taken the boys on little getaways before which created great memories.

And now, she wanted to take them to San Diego and was depending on her tax refund to make that happen.

But, that refund never arrived.

"Yeah, it’s about a $4,000 refund," Allen said.

Her problem started when she filed her federal and state taxes last March. She was expecting a refund for around $3,675 from the federal government and $362 from the state of Arizona for a total of $4,037.

But while using Turbo Tax to file her taxes herself, she inadvertently made a huge mistake.

"I accidentally left a digit off my account number," she said.

Allen banks at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and her account has nine digits. However, when she filed her taxes, she unknowingly left off the first digit to her account.

As a result, the Internal Revenue Service along with the Arizona Department State of Revenue deposited her refund into the wrong account.

Allen says she was upset with herself and contacted Chase to see what could be done.

"I requested if there was anything they could do to pull the money out. They indicated that I needed to contact the state and federal and have them recall the money," Allen said.

Since March, Allen has been on a merry-go-round trying to get the situation resolved, so she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I’m hoping that maybe you guys can help me in figuring this out," Allen said.

For starters, 3 On Your Side contacted the Arizona Department of Revenue which agreed to immediately investigate the matter for us. And, Chase bank was also eager to look into the matter for us. Their investigations continue.

In the meantime, 3 On Your Side is attempting to get the IRS involved to see what they can do to get Allen’s money back.

Allen says she's glad she has 3 On Your Side in the mix and hopes we can get her $4,037 refund to her soon.

"Everybody's human, everybody makes mistakes. We're not numbers, we're human," she told us.

The Arizona Department of Revenue along with Chase have both been extremely responsive in trying to retrieve the money and to make things right.

However, the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t seem to be very helpful at all at this point. In fact, the Phoenix media contact for the IRS hasn’t returned 3 On Your Side’s numerous emails or phone calls. So, 3 On Your Side is attempting to navigate through the agency in other ways to help Allen.

When there’s an update, we’ll let you know.

