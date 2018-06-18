Tax refund missing due to 'one digit off'Posted: Updated:
Tax refund missing due to 'one digit off'
An Arizona taxpayer typed in the wrong bank account number and didn't receive her tax refund.More >
Trend for 'on-demand' workers gains momentum
When Leversey Henry gets ready for work, he turns to his phone. He uses an on-demand staffing app to look for available shifts in his area. But not in just one industry and not just driving or delivery.More >
East Phoenix-area man frustrated over lost family videos
An East Valley man thought he was doing the right thing by going digital. But in the process, Bob Little lost years of memories and now he can't get them back.More >
Chandler man duped out of $6K for backyard project
After spray painting a few lines and dumping off some sand, the East Valley homeowner says the hired worker and his guys stopped showing up altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area consumer reimbursed for worthless gift cards
It's recommended that you use gift cards within a month of receiving them.More >
Consumers are turning to 'digital wallets'
Being a makeup artist is just one way Claudine Gallagher earns her income. But her payment doesn’t come in cash or check. She counts on a couple apps when it’s time for customers to settle up.More >
Consumer Reports reveals best June deals
There are deals to be had in June with several items usually on sale.More >
Update: Phoenix-area senior citizen gets vacation refund
“They weren't responding like they should have been but when 3 On Your Side got involved everything changed,” said Anna Bliss.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman discovers 'inactivity fees' on her gift cards
One billion dollars. That’s how much money it’s estimated that goes unused in gift cards every single year.More >
3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May
3 On Your Side continues to get your hard earned money back.More >
Update: Tempe homeowner finally gets $1,562 refund
A Tempe homeowner finally got her refund thanks to 3 On Your Side and Chase Bank.More >
Astronomers have found the fastest-growing black hole ever seen, and it's got a monster appetite
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
Parents of Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash speak out
Last week, 16-year-old Meckensy Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.More >
Stolen puppy returned to Phoenix animal shelter
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is pleading for the return of a puppy stolen from its shelter Sunday, saying it could be a matter of life or death for the dog.More >
Dad buys billboard for son after school wouldn't recognize him as valedictorian
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
'If there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane' - Trooper goes viral for pulling over left lane slowpoke
An Indiana State Trooper has become the internet’s hero after tweeting about pulling over a driver for driving too slow in the left lane.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.More >
Watch: ER doctor suspended after video shows her yelling at patient: ''You must be dead!'
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
Bobcat sighted by bicycle riders as it perched on saguaro
A bobcat was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking trail in Buckeye Monday.More >
Woman left 3-year-old in hot car overnight after trip to liquor store, police say
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
Parents of Apache Junction teen left in ICU after fatal I-40 wrong-way crash speak out
Last week, 16-year-old Meckensy Toro celebrated her birthday, and this week, she's celebrating being alive in the ICU, because this past Saturday was almost her last.More >
Wednesday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Questionable living conditions at basketball prep school
It's one of the nation's premier basketball prep schools. It helped produce the nation's top draft pick and it's right here in the Valley. CBS 5 investigates questionable living conditions that cost parents thousands of dollars -- Wednesday night on CBS 5 News at 10.More >
VIDEO: 2 Arizona children get wheelchairs thanks to shipping mix-up
An Arizona woman got a second wheelchair after a shipping mix-up and decided to pay it forward to another family of a 2-year-old girl.More >
Toddler climbs locked pool ladder in viral video; parents warning others
A family in Massachusetts captured the viral moment their toddler climbed a gate that is supposed to stop children from getting into a pool.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Watch: Video that got Calif. ER doctor suspended
A California doctor has been suspended from the hospital where she worked following an incident in which she was caught on tape berating a patient in her care.More >
VIDEO: AJ teen survives I-40 wrong-way crash near Holbrook
A teen from Apache Junction is starting a long road to recovery after she was involve in a wrong-way crash during the weekend.More >
VIDEO: Deadly crash on I-10 backs up traffic for morning commute into Phoenix
VIDEO: Deadly crash on I-10 backs up traffic for morning commute into Phoenix
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 clogged traffic heading into Phoenix for the Monday morning commute. Story: http://bit.ly/2ylQUrVMore >
VIDEO: Bobcat sighted on top of saguaro cactus
VIDEO: Bobcat sighted on top of saguaro cactus
Two bicycle riders in Buckeye had a close encounter with a bobcat during their Monday morning ride. Philip Houck and Doug Carter took pictures of this bobcat they spotted on top of a saguaro cactus. It was panting and appeared hungry. After some time, the bobcat climbed down and ran away.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
