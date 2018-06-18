Masa Crepes with Seared Shrimp, Avocado Sauce and Pickled Onions

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

Crepes:

4 large eggs

2 cups milk

3/4 cup masa harina

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons melted butter

Shrimp:

2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1-1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

3/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Pickled onions:

1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Avocado Sauce:

2 tomatillos, husks removed and washed

2 ripe avocados, pitted and diced

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup chopped white onion

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 serrano chiles, stemmed and seeded

1 cup sour cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Crepes:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth.

Pour into a liquid measuring cup and let rest for about half an hour.

Heat an 8-inch non-stick pan over medium heat.

Pour a few tablespoons of the batter into the pan and swirl it around until it covers the bottom.

When bubbles form and the crepe gets brown around the edges, flip it over with a spatula or your fingers.

Cook the other side for about 20 seconds and flip out onto a plate. Repeat with remaining batter.

Shrimp:

Toss the shrimp in a large bowl with the remaining ingredients; marinate for half an hour.



Pickled onions :

Place the sliced onions in a glass bowl and pour vinegar over them.

Toss lightly and place them in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.



Sauce :

Over a grill or a gas burn, char the tomatillos until slightly browned; cool.

Put them in a blender with the remaining ingredients and purée.

Assembly:

Heat a large skillet over high heat.

Drain shrimp and add to the pan.

Sauté until the shrimp just turn pink.

Add the avocado sauce to the pan and heat just until warm.

To serve: Fill each crepe with 3 or 4 shrimp and coat with some of the sauce. Roll up and place two crepes on each plate. Place a tablespoon of pickled onions on top of each crepe and serve immediately.