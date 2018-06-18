As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, June 18

Motivational Monday: Gravity Extreme Zone

Unique attractions at brand new adventure park.

Offering challenging attractions that are not found anywhere else in the state (Ex: Our Skywalk, the largest indoor Sky Walk in the country)

Facility is HUGE (Approximately 40,000 square feet) which makes it a great air-conditioned space to bring the family

Offering AWESOME summer camps for kids of all ages. Adventure Camp, Kids Basketball Association Camp, and Game/Robotics Design camp. 1- Day, 3-Day and 5-Day camp options starting as low as $35 for one-day camps and $125 for 5-Day Camps.

Birthday parties and team building packages available!

For more information: www.gravityextremezone.com

Gravity Extreme Zone

190 S Kyrene Rd Suite #5 Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: (480) 757-5411

Toddlers on Sugar

Good nutrition during the first 2 years of your child's life is the start of healthy growth and development

Early good nutrition practices can help children develop healthy eating as adults

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports US toddlers are eating too much added sugar

The Problem:

Added sugar consumption adds calories without other nutrients. Too much sugar is directly related to:

Obesity

Cavities

Dietary habits that could lead to poor nutritional choices later in life

Results of a recent study found:

6-11-month-old: 61% of the sugar in their diet was added sugar

1 and 2 years old: 99% of the sugar those children consumed was added.

The study was based on asking parents of 800 children aged 6 to 23 months about their child's "added sugar" consumption in a 24-hour period

Recommendations:

The American Heart Association already recommends that children under age of 2 not be given food with added sugars such as candy, cakes, cookies, soda, fruit drinks, flavored milks, sugar sweetened beverages and ice cream

Use snack times as a way to offer fresh vegetables and fruits (instead of processed foods) which contain natural sugars and also contain, water, fiber, vitamins and minerals

Be careful with foods like flavored yogurt, dried fruit, condiments and granola bars, which can have lots of added sugars.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children should not drink 100% juice before they are 12 months old

For children older than 12 months, pediatricians recommend

o If they drink juice, use 100% fruit juice only

o Limit juice intake to 4 ounces or less of 100% juice a day

o Do not provide drinks like juice drinks with added sweeteners

o Fruits are healthier options for your child than fruit juices

Keep a range of healthy foods handy at home

Also avoid foods high in salt

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Phone: (602) 288-0777

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean: Easy Hacks for Life's big and little problems

Easy Hacks for Life's big and little problems - You won't believe how you can turn a sponge into a sliding blind cleaner, remove rust with this, get rid of stuck on stickers, what about white board stains?

To learn more read: https://www.facebook.com/pg/realqueenofclean/posts/?ref=page_internal

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/realqueenofclean/

Trevor Moawad: Mental Conditioning Coach

Moawad has been on the sideline for five of the last six Bowl Championship Series and College Football Playoff matchups and has served this country's top college and professional football programs for the last 15 years. He spent eight seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide and 10 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the teams' mental conditioning consultant and is in his seventh season in the same role with University of Georgia Football Team.

Moawad also works individually with elite athletes in the United States including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Olympic Gold Medal sprinter, Michael Johnson.

Although he is a popular figure in the sports world because of appearances ESPN, Fox Sports and Outside the Lines, Moawad has also worked with military leaders of the United States Special Operations Forces and with various multinational business corporations.



"Understanding the Elite Mindset"

Being Elite Doesn't Happen By Accident

Change Is Inevitable, Growth Is Optional

Illusion of Choice

You Don't Have To Be Sick To Get Better

For more information: www.moawadconsultinggroup.com

Moawad Consulting Group

14362 N. Frank Lloyd Wright

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: 480-477-7711

Email: information@moawadconsultinggroup.com

Las Vegas Promenade

Since 2014, Caesars Entertainment has invested more than one billion dollars on the east side of Las Vegas Blvd. in the heart of The Strip. Known as The Billion Dollar Block, this includes the creation of the LINQ Promenade, The Strip's outdoor non-gaming mall, and the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel. And, this isn't your county fair Ferris wheel! Hop on for a 30-minute revolution in one of the High Roller's 28 air-conditioned cabins, but in Vegas-style, drink up at the full bar for High Roller Happy Hour. But, if you rather get your Zen on, for an unheard-of opportunity, how about trying your hand at one-of-a-kind yoga from 550 feet in the air. The cabins turn into yoga studios with unparalleled 360-degree views. Will this yoga defying gravity class be calling your name?

For more information, visit these websites:

https://www.yogajournal.com/lifestyle/las-vegas-high-roller-observation-wheel-yoga

https://www.caesars.com/linq/high-roller?keyword=General

