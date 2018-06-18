Arizona's Family Adventures: Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Adventures takes "Good Morning Arizona" to fun-filled Las Vegas this week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona's Family Adventures takes "Good Morning Arizona" to fun-filled Las Vegas this week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) -

You don't have to go far to have fun this summer.

This month on "Good Morning Arizona" see a new side of the places you thought you knew. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Arizona's Family Adventures takes "Good Morning Arizona" to fun-filled Las Vegas this week.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family