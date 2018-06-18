Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey officially launches re-election campaign

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has officially launched his re-election campaign.

The Republican Ducey also released a video Monday entitled “Securing Arizona’s Future” that promotes his accomplishments since taking office in January 2015 as the state’s 23rd governor.

[RELATED: Gov. Doug Ducey releases open letter about education budget]

Former Secretary of State Ken Bennett has filed signatures to run as a Republican challenger to Ducey in Arizona’s Aug. 28 primary election.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

State Sen. Steve Farley, U.S. Army veteran David Garcia and YWCA Southern Arizona CEO Kelly Fryer are the three Democrats who filed signatures for their party’s primary by last month’s deadline.

[RELATED: Ducey faces challenger in Republican gubernatorial primary]

Also running in the gubernatorial race is Libertarian candidate Kevin McCormick.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.