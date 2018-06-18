[PHOTOS: Deadly crash causes huge traffic backup on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix]

The incident involving multiple vehicles occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue and it's causing a huge traffic backup. (Source: ADOT & 3TV/CBS 5)

A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.

According to DPS, the incident started when two drivers got were involved in a minor crash. The drivers stopped on the freeway when a truck plowed into the back of the cars.

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

