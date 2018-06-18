Phoenix pallet yard goes up in flames

Upon their arrival, firefighters immediately balanced the fire to a first-alarm with several other pallets catching fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A pallet yard in Phoenix burst into flames requiring dozens of fire crews to respond to the scene early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene near 31st and Grand avenues just before 1:30 a.m. and found a working fire, Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

Upon their arrival, firefighters immediately balanced the fire to a first-alarm with several other pallets catching fire.

Crews quickly set up large streams from elevated ladder trucks and hand lines to make an aggressive attack on the large fire, McDade said.

Firefighters were immediately concerned with containing the fire to the original yard and keeping it from spreading to nearby businesses and other pallet yards.

Once they got it under control, firefighters began using forklifts to pull apart the burned pallets to check for and extinguish any remaining hot spots, McDade said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters suspect a flatbed semi may have initiated the blaze.

