DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The incident involving multiple vehicles occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue and it's causing a huge traffic backup. (Source: ADOT & 3TV/CBS 5) The incident involving multiple vehicles occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue and it's causing a huge traffic backup. (Source: ADOT & 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.

The incident occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue. 

[SLIDESHOW: Deadly crash causes huge traffic backup on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix]

According to DPS, the incident started when two drivers got were involved in a minor crash. The drivers stopped on the freeway when a truck plowed into the back of the cars.

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The eastbound lanes were closed throughout the morning traffic. All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.