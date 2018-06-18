DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix

The incident involving multiple vehicles occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue and it's causing a huge traffic backup. (Source: ADOT & 3TV/CBS 5)

A fatal crash involving several vehicles caused a major traffic backup on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.



The incident occurred on eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue.

[SLIDESHOW: Deadly crash causes huge traffic backup on eastbound I-10 in Phoenix]

According to DPS, the incident started when two drivers got were involved in a minor crash. The drivers stopped on the freeway when a truck plowed into the back of the cars.

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The eastbound lanes were closed throughout the morning traffic. All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.

UPDATE: I-10 EB closed at 67th Ave. in Phoenix. Through traffic EB to Tucson and further east can use SR 85 to I-8 to rejoin I-10 near Casa Grande. #aztraffiic pic.twitter.com/s1iWrKiWbV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 18, 2018

DPS diverting traffic at 67th ave and can re-enter at 51st on ramp due to fatal accident I-10 eastbound at 51st ave #azfamily pic.twitter.com/2YkgcE3YBZ — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) June 18, 2018

I-10 EB at 51st Ave.: Crash blocking the road. Traffic getting past on left shoulder. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/J8kC5VFVR1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 18, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.