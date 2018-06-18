DPS: Impaired wrong-way driver in custody following rollover on Loop 101 in ChandlerPosted: Updated:
23-foot-long python swallows Indonesian woman whole
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
DPS: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Phoenix
A fatal crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hurt after wrong-way crash in northeastern Arizona
The wrong-way driver smashed head-on with a van. The driver's car then caught fire, according to DPS.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
FD: 2 people in extremely critical condition after crash in west Phoenix
Two people are in extremely critical condition after a crash involving multiple vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Woman left 3-year-old in hot car overnight after trip to liquor store, police say
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.More >
DPS: Impaired wrong-way driver in custody following rollover on Loop 101 in Chandler
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.More >
Mesa PD: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said he had a BB gun that looked like a real gun.More >
FD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after driving over cliff near Apache Junction
A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a motorcycle went over a cliff Sunday afternoon near Apache Junction.More >
Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
