DPS: Impaired wrong-way driver in custody following rollover on Loop 101 in Chandler

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 in Chandler early Monday morning.

DPS said they originally received reports of a wrong-way driver driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road.

Shortly after, callers reported a crash near the Loop 101 at Chandler Boulevard.

DPS said the wrong-way driver lost control and rolled the vehicle after hitting the wall. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

DPS said impairment was involved in the crash.

The identity of the driver and what charges they might face were not released.

The westbound Loop 202 to northbound Loop 101 transition ramp was blocked because of the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

