LIST: 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas

Get ready to dig, push and roar with laughter for anyone aged 14 and up who's ever dreamed of driving a bulldozer! It's a man's sandbox off The Strip called "Dig This."

Choose your weapon! You pick either a Bulldozer or Hydraulic Excavator, and get ready to push gigantic tires, teeter-totter over mega mounds and play bucket basketball! The brainchild behind the world’s first ever heavy equipment playground is New Zealander Ed Mumm, who created the concept in Colorado in 2007.

Ed pioneered the “super-sized sandbox” idea providing the opportunity for the general public to command the controls of heavy equipment in a safe, fun and supervised environment. Do you have what it takes to command the controls? It's adventure-filled and an adrenaline-rush only Vegas can provide.

Dine on flaming foods at The Strip's newest restaurant:

Located right at the steps of Caesars Palace, The Strip's newest restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen is now open!

Drawing inspiration from the global hit reality television show starring world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay, guests will feel like they are on the studio set! Winning Chefs from season 10 and 17 will impress in this world's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant.

And, they turn up the heat with gourmet dishes that either smoke, or flame with only the showmanship Vegas can provide. More than 300 guests, including two chef’s tables, will enjoy floor to ceiling windows overlooking the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Red and blue design details in the show kitchen, a private dining room and a contemporary bar serving the latest trends in mixology round out the cool vibe in this new eatery. You also never known when Gordon Ramsay himself might make an appearance.

"Eater Las Vegas" dining guide is calling it, "the restaurant opening of the year," and is worth a taste.

Take a selfie with The Strip's iconic neon signs:

Family-friendly and off The Strip, see "Brilliance at the Boneyard," at The Neon Museum and see a side of Vegas from years past. In ever-changing Las Vegas, old hotels get imploded and replaced with the new and contemporary.

But, what happens to all those old and iconic neon signs? They get collected, restored and preserved thanks to this 501 (c) 3 non-profit museum known as the "Neon Boneyard." This nearly 2-acre campus of hundreds of signs is probably one of the most visually stimulating backdrops loved by professional photographers to the amateur Instagrammer, with exhibits hoping to provide educational, historic, arts and cultural enrichment. Founded in 1996,

The Neon Museum officially “opened” with the installation of its first restored sign, the Hacienda Horse and Rider, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street. And, once here, don't forget to take in the new "Brilliant!" exhibit. It's a 30-minute show, using light projection to illuminate unrestored signs, incorporating music and archival footage to transport you into Las Vegas' history.

Drink moonshine in Las Vegas' newest speakeasy:

The Underground at the Mob Museum is now open for a real and authentic view of the mob's impact on Las Vegas and the history of prohibition. Enter this underground speakeasy and distillery, where they make their own moonshine, in the basement of The Mob Museum.

This permanent exhibition will hold 80 people, but for an even more secretive experience, right next to the bar, and behind a picture frame, another hidden room reveals yet another space of secrecy. The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, reinvents the way you experience history and the bootlegging and rum-running era.

Prohibition shut down thousands of breweries and distilleries across America, but it could not eliminate the public’s desire for alcohol. It simply forced the brewing and distilling of booze into the shadows, where it became the purview of organized crime syndicates.

Indeed, Prohibition led directly to the rise and proliferation of the Mob in America. Entirely re-envisioning the typical museum exhibition experience, The Underground will take visitors on an uncommonly vivid journey back in time.

And, the history lesson begins with the building, which used to be the city's only post office in the 50s and 60s at the foot of Freemont Street.

Visit the Promenade for yoga and happy hour 550 feet in the air:

Since 2014, Caesars Entertainment has invested more than one billion dollars on the east side of Las Vegas Blvd. in the heart of The Strip. Known as The Billion Dollar Block, this includes the creation of the LINQ Promenade, The Strip's outdoor non-gaming mall, and the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel.

And, this isn't your county fair Ferris wheel! Hop on for a 30-minute revolution in one of the High Roller's 28 air-conditioned cabins, but in Vegas-style, drink up at the full bar for High Roller Happy Hour.

But, if you rather get your Zen on, for an unheard of opportunity, how about trying your hand at one-of-a-kind yoga from 550 feet in the air. The cabins turn into yoga studios with unparalleled 360 degree views. Will this yoga defying gravity class be calling your name?

Laugh out loud and be amazed at America’s largest touring magic show:

Get ready to be amazed, laugh, and then be amazed again with this award-winning magic show called Masters of Illusions, which performs nightly in the world-famous Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas.

The show has also become a hit CW television series and America's largest touring magic show. Starring the world's greatest award-winning magicians, this 21st-century magic show will perplex, baffle and astound with their sleight-of-hand, comedy, large scale illusions and dangerous escapes.

Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions, and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes.

Masters of Illusion has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the US for the past six years and been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW network as well as in 126 countries around the world.

Now, Masters of Illusion comes to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in a brand-new show for the whole family at Bally’s Las Vegas.

Take in the breathtaking Le Reve and be inspired by one performer's heroic story:

Le Reve, at The Wynn is one of the most breath-taking shows on the Vegas Strip. Now, totally reimagined with all-new music, costumes and choreography, Le Reve-The Dream welcomes you into a thrilling acrobatic fantasy world, set inside an aqua theater-in-the-round inside The Wynn Las Vegas.

But, what's even more inspiring, is one of its performers, AJ Montgomery. He is a shining example of breaking barriers. AJ joined the cast two years ago, seemingly against all odds.

Not only was he competing for a spot along-side six Olympic athletes, he was doing it with just one leg. AJ is a below-the-knee amputee, having lost his leg in a motorcycle accident just four days after his initial audition for Le Reve.

This 31-year-old from Nebraska, determined to follow his dream, and with the help of four different prosthetics, completes the show with such grace and energy, you'd be hard-pressed to even notice his missing limb, as his agility, tumbling, aerials and dance skills rival any member of the cast.

Eat a candy bar with Chumlee and visit the world-famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop:

A trip to Las Vegas is not complete without a stop at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. The History Channel made stars of this Vegas family business with its hit reality show, "Pawn Stars," which is now in its new season.

The show takes you into the world of rare collectibles, fun facts, funny antics and into the world of the show's characters, Rick, Corey, "The Old Man," and fan favorite, Chumlee. And, in this big city, which feels more like a small town, you could run into any one of these local celebs, working behind the desk inside the pawn shop, or across the way at Pawn Plaza inside any one of their new shops.

We caught up with Chumlee, for instance, as he promoted his newly opened candy store while hawking his Chumlee chocolate bars. And, you'll feel pretty wild as one of his flavors features pop rocks. Chumlee began his career at the age of 21 working for his best friends family.

Little did he know, 15 years later, he'd still be a big part of the pawn business, a reality tv star, and now a business owner in his own right. And, he tells us, there's no place he'd rather do it, than on the Las Vegas Strip.

Share a Porch Pounder and ride a bull:

Located at the heart of the Strip, PBR Rock Bar & Grill is home to Las Vegas' famed Porch Pounders, 100-oz. cocktail bowls, perfect to share during a wild weekend in Sin City. Drinks here also come poured into huge and weird containers, such as plastic guitars. And, every Thursday night at 9 p.m., take a ride on the infamous mechanical bull, which welcomes bikini-clad riders.

Located center-Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard at Planet Hollywood’s famed Miracle Mile Shops, PBR Rock Bar & Grill truly epitomizes the phrase “a little bit country,” a little bit “rock ‘n roll.”

PBR is a Professional Bull Riders affiliated mega-venue featuring a mechanical bull, an expansive Strip-side patio, two DJ booths, four full-service bars, a specialty frozen drink bar and a gorgeous wait staff to entertain locals and tourists alike.

With a let-loose atmosphere and come-as-you-are attitude, guests will feel at home whether in sneakers or stilettos at PBR. The hot spot boasts a 12,000-square-foot interior and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion, making it a hub of nonstop entertainment.

Go day-clubbing and night-clubbing with celebrities:

Live it up celeb style! Drai's Pool Party at the Cromwell is the hottest name in "day clubbing" and nightlife entertainment on the Strip. Here, party alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, and more, as some 200 performers take the stage with the hottest music of the season.

This rooftop pool and cabana party definitely elevate the fun during pool season. Party-goers can take a dip in one of the seven sky-high oasis pools while taking in the sounds of some of the world's most celebrated DJs and artists.

Plush amenities throughout the 30,000-sq. ft. deck, include 30 luxury cabanas and bungalows, 40 sun-soaked daybeds, two full-service bars, towering palm trees, a full-service cafe, and more, all overseen by Dustin Drai, the son of Founder Victor Drai.

He also founded Tryst, XS and After Hours. And, if you recognize the name, Victor Drai is also known for producing movies such as, "The Woman In Red" and "Weekend at Bernie's."

