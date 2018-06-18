Glendale trailer home catches fire after reported explosion, fire officials say

Fire officials said the homeowners will be displaced because of the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Fire Department received reports of an explosion and fire at a trailer home near 67th and Olive avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale firefighters extinguished a trailer home fire after reports of an explosion late Sunday night.

According to fire officials, the Glendale Fire Department received reports of an explosion and fire at a trailer home near 67th and Olive avenues.

Callers also reported people trapped inside the structure, however, all occupants were out safely upon firefighters' arrival.

Fire officials said because of debris blocking the doorways, fire crews went defensive on the fire and balanced it to a first-alarm.

Fire crews eventually contained the fire without any injuries to firefighters.

The occupants of the trailer home were treated for smoke inhalation but refused transport. Fire officials said they will be displaced because of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.