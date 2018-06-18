FD: 2 people in extremely critical condition after crash in west Phoenix

Two people are in extremely critical condition after a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. near Indian School Road and 87th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said there were four patients. An adult woman and a 16-year-old boy were transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Two other people were transported with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

