Father's Day rally in Phoenix against migrant children taken away from parents

Different community groups came together to protest what they're calling "a broken immigration system." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“We are not the country that puts kids in camps,” says U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Songs, prayers and speeches, all speaking out on behalf of the children that have been separated from their parents at the U.S. border. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The immigration debate is heating up as protests erupt around the nation, including here in Phoenix.

Different community groups came together to protest what they're calling "a broken immigration system." People passionate about immigration reform packed into Central United Methodist Church in response to the recent undocumented immigration crackdown.

Songs, prayers and speeches, all speaking out on behalf of the children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

[READ MORE: Separated children put in cages, given foil as blankets at Texas Border Patrol facility]

“We are not the country that puts kids in camps,” says U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego. “We are not the country that separates parents from kids."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 2,000 children have been taken away from their parents in the six weeks leading up to June 1.

[READ MORE: 2,000 minors separated from families at border, Dept. of Homeland Security reports]

"These are people that are desperate, looking for a solution,” says Karen Guinn. “Maybe this isn't the right solution but I certainly know that terrorizing young kids and their parents by splitting them up is not the right answer.”

On a day when many spend time with their families, these community groups came together to protest those families who can't be together.

[RELATED: This is the handout immigrant parents get before they're separated from their children]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.