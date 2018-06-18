Mesa grandfather fights glioblastoma, same aggressive brain cancer as Sen. John McCain

"It's just a day for being thankful," said his 21-year-old daughter Naomi. "A day for remembering the strong characteristic traits my dad has and how he's instilled that in us. We've come out of this such a strong family." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Drury's thankful to be alive and spend Father's Day with his family. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley grandfather and veteran wants Senator John McCain to know he's not alone in his glioblastoma fight. Norm Drury, 50, of Mesa is battling the aggressive form of brain cancer too. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley grandfather and veteran wants Sen. John McCain to know he's not alone in his glioblastoma fight.

Norm Drury, 50, of Mesa is battling the aggressive form of brain cancer too.

[RELATED: John McCain's Cancer: What is glioblastoma?]

He's thankful to be alive and spend Father's Day with his family.

Last year, Drury started to feel a lot of pain.

"I just started getting very severe headaches, because my grandkids were climbing on me and using Grandpa as a jungle gym, and so I thought I strained my neck or something," said Drury.

However, that wasn't the case.

[RELATED: McCain’s brain tumor is particularly aggressive type]

"Quite frankly I was in too much pain and all I wanted was relief because it felt like my head was going to pop," he said. "There was too much pressure in my head."

One year ago, doctors diagnosed him with glioblastoma and surgeons removed the tumor a few days later.

His wife Liz was shocked.

"Nothing can prepare you for something like that," she said.

Drury is a VA police captain at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix. He oversees the patrol officers and is healthy enough to work.

However, the cancer could spread fast.

To manage or slow the process, Drury wears Optune, a portable FDA-approved medical device. It's connected via wires to pads that are placed on his scalp like a band aid. A battery pack creates electric fields that help disrupt the cancer cells.

Drury wears it for at least 18 hours a day.

"I’m thankful for each and every day that I wake up," he said.

There was a point where he worried he wouldn't make it.

However, he explained being a warrior is in his DNA.

"Every day you have to be a warrior and every day you gotta bring it. Every day is a fight," he said.

Those are encouraging words for himself and also Sen. McCain.

A few years ago, he met Sen. McCain while he was visiting the VA Medical Center, before both of them learned of the brain cancer.

"I think it’s ironic," he said.

Drury also credited his trust and faith in God for doing so well.

This Father's Day, his five children and 12 grandchildren are thankful he's still fighting.

"It's just a day for being thankful," said his 21-year-old daughter Naomi. "A day for remembering the strong characteristic traits my dad has and how he's instilled that in us. We've come out of this such a strong family."

"Just blessed to have him. We feel very blessed for modern technology. Modern medicine and it’s a great thing that’s gotten us through this," she added.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.