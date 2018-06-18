DPS: 2 dead, 5 hurt after wrong-way crash in northeastern ArizonaPosted: Updated:
23-foot-long python swallows Indonesian woman whole
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hurt after wrong-way crash in northeastern Arizona
The wrong-way driver smashed head-on with a van. The driver's car then caught fire, according to DPS.More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
FD: 2 people in extremely critical condition after crash in west Phoenix
Two people are in extremely critical condition after a crash involving multiple vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
Mesa PD: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said he had a BB gun that looked like a real gun.More >
PD: Waymo vehicle hit in crash involving 4 other vehicles in Mesa
A child was injured in a crash involving five vehicles and nine people Saturday night in Mesa, fire officials said.More >
Veteran receives a mortgage-free home in El Mirage
United States Marine Corps Sergeant Nathaniel Bitsui and his family were awarded a newly remodeled and mortgage-free home last year on national television. The television show, The Doctors, exclaimed that Nathaniel, his wife Jessica and their five children would be receiving this gift through the nonprofit organization Building Homes for Hero’s and JPMorgan Chase & Co.More >
FD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after driving over cliff near Apache Junction
A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a motorcycle went over a cliff Sunday afternoon near Apache Junction.More >
Border patrol chase ends in deadly crash, at least five killed
The vehicle was traveling around 100 mph, the sheriff said.More >
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
