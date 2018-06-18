DPS: 2 dead, 5 hurt after wrong-way crash in northeastern Arizona

A wrong-way crash on the Interstate 40 has left two people dead and five others injured east of Holbrook, the Department of Public Safety said.

A driver was speeding and heading east in the westbound lanes of the I-40 near where the freeway hits State Highway 77 around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Minutes later, the driver smashed head-on with a van. The driver's car then caught fire, according to DPS.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers in Arizona]

The wrong-way driver and the driver of the van died at the scene, troopers said.

Five other passengers from the van were taken to the hospital in Winslow. It's unclear how badly they were hurt.

The I-40 westbound lanes were closed for about three hours while DPS investigated.

DPS didn't say if alcohol or drugs were involved.

UPDATE: Interstate 40 westbound has reopened at milepost 297 east of Holbrook. https://t.co/0RLQOIKSuA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 17, 2018

