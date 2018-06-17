Kitten rescued from 20-foot drain in Chandler

With the temperature reaching 103 degrees last week, Andy Gallo, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician (EAMT) for Arizona Humane Society, was sent to the scene of a kitten meowing in a drain in Chandler.

On June 14, Gallo worked with his team to remove a 10-week-old tabby who was 20 feet underground in a storm drain.

“When I first got out there I thought it was going to be near impossible,” Gallo said.

The gate to the drain was so heavy it took three people to remove it, and was so hot from the heat they could not use their hands to do so. Gallo had to tape sticks and leashes together to rescue the kitten since the drain was too deep for someone to climb down.

“We have to duct tape stuff together, or stick stuff together, do what we have to do to get these little guys out,” said Gallo.

Hungry and thirsty, the male kitten was transported to the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma hospital for observation and survived the rescue without any injuries.

Too little and too young to be adopted out, he is now in an Arizona Humane Society foster hero home with one of the AHS dispatchers who sent Gallo out on the call.

If not adopted by his foster mom, the kitten will likely be up for adoption in the weeks to come.

