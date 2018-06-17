Veteran receives a mortgage-free home in El Mirage

United States Marine Corps Sgt. Nathaniel Bitsui and his family received the keys to a newly remodeled and mortgage-free home in the west Valley on Friday.

“It provides stability for a foundation for my family. One huge thing less to worry about,” said Sgt. Bitsui.

The television show, The Doctors, told Nathaniel, his wife Jessica and their five children they would be receiving this gift through the nonprofit organization Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase & Co last year.

Nathaniel joined the military to continue the Native American Navajo tradition and make his family proud. While serving in Ramadi, Iraq, Nathaniel was exposed to a burned out vehicle that contained multiple active IEDs while on patrol. The Marine suffered fragmentation, abrasions, a traumatic brain injury and a concussion. He also suffers from severe PTSD. Nathaniel was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

With Nathaniel’s conditions, it makes daily, routine tasks very difficult. Modifications have been made to their house that will help assist with these tasks but also accommodate the sergeant's children who require special medical attention.

Before moving into their house on Friday, the family of seven were living in an apartment. An emotional Jessica exclaimed how much it warmed her heart to see her kids playing on their own playground in the backyard.

When asked why Jessica was so emotional and if she was crying tears of joy she said, "more than tears of joy, it’s true happiness.”

Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that builds and modifies homes to gift mortgage-free to wounded veterans and their families. They have given homes and new opportunities to more than 140 families across the nation.

Since 2011, JPMorgan Chase has donated over 980 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families through the Home Awards Program partnership with nonprofits such as Building Homes for Heroes. Forty of those homes were donated to veteran families in Arizona.

