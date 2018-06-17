Teen hospitalized after bee attack in Scottsdale

The teen was hospitalized because he's allergic. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A teen boy had to be taken to the hospital after being attacked by bees in Scottsdale on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near 100th Street and Cactus Road.

Firefighters said the teen was stung multiple times and had an allergic reaction.

Fire crews foamed the hive.

The teen was driven to the hospital.

We're told the homeowner is going to get an exterminator to get rid of the rest of the bees.

