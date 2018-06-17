Mesa PD: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Police said Fletcher pointed the suspected gun at the officers and an officer shot him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Mesa has been identified and police said he had a BB gun that looked like a real gun.

The suspect is Michael D. Fletcher, according to police.

The shooting happened near Lindsay and McKellips roads on Saturday around 5 p.m.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa]

Police said officers were called out to a home due to a 911 hang-up call. They contacted Fletcher and a woman outside the home. While they escorted the woman away from the home, Fletcher went back inside, disobeying commands from police, officers said.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer-involved Shootings in 2018]

According to police, he came back out with what looked like a handgun. Police said on Sunday the 53-year-old was holding a BB gun that looked realistic.

Police said Fletcher pointed the BB gun at the officers and an officer shot him. He went back inside the home, where police eventually found his body.

Police sent Arizona's Family a stock photo of the weapon in an email, where it looks like a real gun.

No officers were injured.

This was the 42nd officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2018.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.