Tempe's newest splash pad opens at Kiwanis Park

Need a place for the family to cool down this summer?

The City of Tempe has another option for you!

The city opened a new splash pad Saturday called "The Cloud at Kiwanis Park."

Tempe's newest aquatics attraction features 5,000 square feet of water play, including loops, jelly sticks and misting sprays.

City officials say that this is one-of-a-kind structure that also provides much-needed shade from the summer sun while featuring unique lighting and sound shows throughout the day.

Tempe city officials say that 'The Cloud' is accessible seating, picnic tables and a grass berm that also offers spectator-friendly viewing locations.

The Cloud at Kiwanis Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 16 until October.

The City of Tempe also has three splash pads at Esquer, Hudson and Jaycee parks.

