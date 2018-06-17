Tempe's newest splash pad opens at Kiwanis Park

Tempe's newest splash pad opens at Kiwanis ParkPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Monsoon brings rain, cool temps and flooded washes
VIDEO: Monsoon brings rain, cool temps and flooded washes
The monsoon is now in season. Saturday's storms brought rain, cool temps and flooded washes.More >
The monsoon is now in season. Saturday's storms brought rain, cool temps and flooded washes.More >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >