LIST: Cool pool items to have this summer

Each summer, folks search high and low for the newest, coolest and most unique pool gear, because of let's face it, it's crazy hot here in Arizona!

Val Lodato with Orca Communications has done the work for you finding floats and other pool must-haves to kick off pool season in style.

Go With GLITTER:

Price: mostly under $20

Website: poolcandy.net

For gals this summer, the new Insta-worthy water toys feature Glitter! These are from PoolCandy.net, and you can rock several glittery colors from gold and silver to blues, pinks & purples. Glitter pool candy ranges from noodles to floats and even chairs.

Food is HOT

Website: intexcorp.com

Instagram worthy floats this year feature food, just like last year. But the twist is: photorealistic cool drinks and salty summer staples! We found a mouthwatering Berry Drink Float and a kiwi slice on IntexCorp.com. Both are less than $15!!

Terrific Towels:

Website: fun.com

The food there is also cooking in the towel world this year!

At Fun.com, we found toaster tart towels and yummy looking burgers. They are also NASCAR floats mimicking popular drivers, such as Dale & Danica.

Beachin' Flips:

Website: harimari.com

From floats to flips! Living in the Valley, flip-flops are king. These great-looking flip flops come in sizes for the whole fam and they're so comfortable, you'll never want to take them off. That's okay though because they're non-marking, boat-safe and have lots of features that reduce tripping and offer support even on challenging terrain. Thanks to a unique memory foam toe, they don't have to be broken in over time so you can wear them right away without worrying about abrasions. Best of all, 1 percent of sales go toward helping kids and their families fighting cancer. www.harimari.com

Case Love:

Website: wildflowercases.com

Finally, the ultimate accessory, your cell phone case must be summer ready for all those poolside pics! We love Wildflower Casesâ€™ newest limited edition summer offerings. You can feel the beach vibes, smell the summer flowers and be photo ready with their latest designs! $35 and up at:

