FD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after driving over cliff near Apache Junction

A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after driving over a cliff near Apache Junction Sunday morning. (Source: SFMD)

According to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, this incident occurred on Highway 88 at milepost 204.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials are urging drivers to "be careful" in the area as they investigate the crash.

Breaking# Our crews are currently on scene of a motorcycle over a cliff on Highway 88 MP 204. One patient is being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Please be careful in this area as we have multiple apparatus on scene. pic.twitter.com/uKcjAv2fPK — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) June 17, 2018

