FD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after driving over cliff near Apache Junction

NEAR APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after driving over a cliff near Apache Junction Sunday morning. 

According to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, this incident occurred on Highway 88 at milepost 204. 

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. 

Fire officials are urging drivers to "be careful" in the area as they investigate the crash. 

