As Seen on GMAZ: Saturday June, 16, 2018

What: Flower Child Opening at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Wednesday, June 20

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

#16-1000

Phoenix, AZ 85050

Celebrate the opening with freebies from Keep it Wild Co., Ruze Cake House, and other local companies! A portion of proceeds will benefit The Joy Bus.

TEMPE SPLASH PAD-

More info on The Cloud: www.tempe.gov/KiwanisSplashPlayground

Info on all Tempe aquatics facilities: www.tempe.gov/pools

Cool off at The Cloud at Kiwanis Park all summer long! Tempe’s newest aquatics feature boasts 5,000 square feet of water play, including loops, jelly sticks, misting sprays and pillars. The one-of-a-kind structure also provides much-needed shade from the summer sun, while featuring unique lighting and sound shows throughout the day. Seating is integrated into the area to give parents and caregivers great visibility. Just outside The Cloud is accessible seating, picnic tables and a grass berm that also offers spectator-friendly viewing locations.

The Cloud at Kiwanis Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 16.

VAL'S COOL POOL IDEAS

Go With GLITTER: PoolCandy.net, and you can rock several glittery colors from gold and silver to blues, pinks & purples. Glitter pool candy ranges from noodles to floats and even chairs.

mostly under $20…

https://www.poolcandy.net/collections/glitter



Food is HOT: Instagram worthy floats this year feature food, just like last year. We found a mouthwatering Berry Drink Float and a kiwi slice on IntexCorp.com. Both are less than $15!!

http://www.intexcorp.com/store/floats-toys/novelties-games



Terrific Towels: The food theme is also cookin’ in the towel world this year! At Fun.com, we found toaster tart towels and yummy looking burgers. They are also “rolling out” NASCAR floats mimicking our fave drivers, such as Dale & Danica!!

https://www.fun.com/pool.html?q=pool



Beachin’ Flips: from floats to flips! Living in the Valley, flip flops are king. These great-looking flip flops come in sizes for the whole fam and they’re so comfortable, you’ll never want to take them off. That’s okay though, because they’re non-marking, boat-safe and have lots of features that reduce tripping and offer support even on challenging terrain. Thanks to a unique memory foam toe, they don’t have to be broken in over time so you can wear them right away without worrying about abrasions. Best of all, 1% of sales go toward helping kids and their families fighting cancer. www.harimari.com



Case Love: finally, the ultimate accessory, your cellphone case must be summer ready for all those poolside pics! We love Wildflower Cases’ newest limited edition summer offerings. You can feel the beach vibes, smell the summer flowers and be photo ready with their latest designs! $35 and up at:

www.wildflowercases.com



