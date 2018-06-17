PD: 1 person hospitalized following shooting, argument in Phoenix

One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting Sunday morning in Phoenix.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near the area of 64th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported seeing the suspect and the victim arguing.

During the argument, the suspect shot and the victim shot back.

The suspect was injured, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police added the victim was not injured during the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.

