Rain is gone but temperatures remain below normal for Father's Day

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

No more rain is expected for Arizona Sunday as a trough of low-pressure tracking northwest of the state ushers in a drier air mass from the southwest.

Afternoon highs will remain below normal through about Tuesday before high pressure builds back into the region and forces temperatures to climb to above normal levels for the end of the week and next weekend.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Sunshine will be plentiful and conditions will remain dry for the next seven days.

Phoenix Sky Harbor only picked up a trace of rain Saturday, but other Valley locations like Scottsdale picked up a half inch, with a quarter inch in Mesa and .04" of an inch in Goodyear. The high in Phoenix on Saturday was just 82 degrees.

For Sunday, look for a high of 96, with 98 Monday, 101 Tuesday, 106 Wednesday, 108 Thursday, 111 Friday and 109 Saturday. The average high for this time of the year is 105. Morning lows will be in the low 70s for the next several days.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon

    The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:10:51 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Five Best Things About the Monsoon  It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.  

    More >

    Five Best Things About the Monsoon  It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.  

    More >

  • Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south

    Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:17:38 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau. 

    More >

    This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau. 

    More >

  • Heat Warnings: What you need to know

    Heat Warnings: What you need to know

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:24:25 GMT

    Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.

    More >

    Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.  

    More >
    •   