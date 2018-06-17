Rain is gone but temperatures remain below normal for Father's Day

Rain is gone but temperatures remain below normal for Father's DayPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon
The 5 best things about the Arizona monsoon
Five Best Things About the Monsoon It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.More >
Five Best Things About the Monsoon It's that time of the year again! The Arizona Monsoon starts Friday and boy are we excited. Here are the top five best things about the monsoon in Arizona.More >
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
Get excited! Monsoon hints rumbling to our south
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.More >
This week, storms started to fire over the Sierra Madre, the mountain range on the western side of the Mexican plateau.More >
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Heat Warnings: What you need to know
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.More >
Arizona's notorious summer heat has arrived. We hit 110 degrees for the first time this year earlier this week, and more toasty temps are in the forecast.More >
Breaking down the new heat warnings
Breaking down the new heat warnings
The National Weather Service continues to fine tune its heat warnings.More >
The National Weather Service continues to fine tune its heat warnings.More >
Five desert insects you can eat!
Five desert insects you can eat!
Gross! That may be your first thought, but the desert is home to many edible bugs, insects and critters! A lot of these insects pack a lot of protein if you are able to get past the nasty factor.More >
Gross! That may be your first thought, but the desert is home to many edible bugs, insects and critters! A lot of these insects pack a lot of protein if you are able to get past the nasty factor.More >
Check out the Flower Moon
Check out the Flower Moon
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
This month the full moon is called the Flower Moon - fitting since all the saguaros and flowers are blooming all around the state.More >
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
Sneak peek at monsoon forecast
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
After an especially dry winter and spring, could this upcoming monsoon season bring Arizona the rain we've been waiting for? Meteorologist April Warnecke takes a look at the updated forecast for the 2018 monsoon season.More >
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.More >
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.More >
My first Grand Canyon hike
My first Grand Canyon hike
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious
Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >
Grandparent pays for group’s dine-and-dash
Grandparent pays for group’s dine-and-dash
Workers at a Tennessee Mexican restaurant didn’t think anything of it when a group of 16 people showed up 30 minutes before closing time on Sunday.More >
Workers at a Tennessee Mexican restaurant didn’t think anything of it when a group of 16 people showed up 30 minutes before closing time on Sunday.More >
Huge python eats woman checking her vegetable garden [GRAPHIC IMAGE]
Huge python eats woman checking her vegetable garden [GRAPHIC IMAGE]
A 23-foot-long python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia, a village official said Saturday.More >
A 23-foot-long python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia, a village official said Saturday.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
PD: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa
PD: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa
A man has died after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Mesa, police said.More >
A man has died after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Mesa, police said.More >
Monsoon rolls into the state with a stormy Saturday
Monsoon rolls into the state with a stormy Saturday
This year's monsoon season is officially just a day old, but it's already brought us some wet weather, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.More >
This year's monsoon season is officially just a day old, but it's already brought us some wet weather, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.More >
1 dead, 22 injured in shooting New Jersey arts festival
1 dead, 22 injured in shooting New Jersey arts festival
Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.More >
Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.More >
Plant that causes third-degree burns, blindness found in multiple states
Plant that causes third-degree burns, blindness found in multiple states
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
If you touch this plant and rub your eyes, there's a good chance you may go blind.More >
Woman nearly killed by thrown shopping cart wins $45 million verdict
Woman nearly killed by thrown shopping cart wins $45 million verdict
A jury has awarded $45 million to a Manhattan philanthropist who was nearly killed by a shopping cart thrown from a parking garage in 2011.More >
A jury has awarded $45 million to a Manhattan philanthropist who was nearly killed by a shopping cart thrown from a parking garage in 2011.More >
FD: 1 dead, 2 hurt following Phoenix triple shooting at apartment complex
FD: 1 dead, 2 hurt following Phoenix triple shooting at apartment complex
One person is dead and two others are hurt following a triple shooting that occurred at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday morning.More >
One person is dead and two others are hurt following a triple shooting that occurred at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday morning.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 3
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 3
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Monsoon brings rain, cool temps and flooded washes
VIDEO: Monsoon brings rain, cool temps and flooded washes
The monsoon is now in season. Saturday's storms brought rain, cool temps and flooded washes.More >
The monsoon is now in season. Saturday's storms brought rain, cool temps and flooded washes.More >
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Video shows train slam into car in Flagstaff
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
Flagstaff police said the vehicle was sitting on the tracks near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66 around 5:30 p.m. when the train struck it, dragging it several feet.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
VIDEO: DPS trooper dives over fence in pursuit of suspect in Chandler
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dove over a fence and apprehended a suspect after an attempted traffic stop and short pursuit in Chandler Friday morning.More >