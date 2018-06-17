Rain is gone but temperatures remain below normal for Father's Day

No more rain is expected for Arizona Sunday as a trough of low-pressure tracking northwest of the state ushers in a drier air mass from the southwest.

Afternoon highs will remain below normal through about Tuesday before high pressure builds back into the region and forces temperatures to climb to above normal levels for the end of the week and next weekend.

Sunshine will be plentiful and conditions will remain dry for the next seven days.

Phoenix Sky Harbor only picked up a trace of rain Saturday, but other Valley locations like Scottsdale picked up a half inch, with a quarter inch in Mesa and .04" of an inch in Goodyear. The high in Phoenix on Saturday was just 82 degrees.

For Sunday, look for a high of 96, with 98 Monday, 101 Tuesday, 106 Wednesday, 108 Thursday, 111 Friday and 109 Saturday. The average high for this time of the year is 105. Morning lows will be in the low 70s for the next several days.

