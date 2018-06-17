FD: 1 child injured after crash involving 5 vehicles in Mesa

A child was injured in a crash involving five vehicles and nine people Saturday night in Mesa, fire officials said.

The crash was reported near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Fire officials said four people were not injured, another four people refused treatment and one child suffered minor injuries.

The child was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

