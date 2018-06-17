Odysea Aquarium welcomes sea lion pup

Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale is celebrating the birth of its second sea lion pup.

And she sure is cute!

The new pup was born to mama Skye.

The first pup was born to mom Ella within the past few weeks.

"Skye and baby girl Number 2 are doing extremely well and meeting all immediate goals, such as nursing and bonding," said Jess Peranteau, Director of Animal Care & Education. “This baby is extremely curious and adventurous and seems a bit more independent than her sister. She has already started to investigate water, loves to blow bubbles, and is on her way to becoming a great swimmer.”

Peranteau says the two new pups are very curious about one another and are spending time getting to know each other under the watchful eyes of their mothers.

“This is exciting news to us for obvious adorable reasons, but the real celebration is that a population boom like this, whether with sharks or penguins or sea lions, means that our animals are thriving.”

