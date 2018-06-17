PD: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

A man has died after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Mesa, police said.

The shooting was reported near Lindsay and McKellips roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer-involved Shootings in 2018]

Mesa police said around 5 p.m. officers responded to a 911 hang-up. Attempts were made to contact the person who called, but no one answered.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with a man and a woman. The man was agitated and refused to talk to the officers, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said the woman walked toward the officers and was escorted away from the home.

Mesa police said the man yelled at officers and refused their directions as he walked back inside the home. When the man came out of the home again, officers saw him holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Police said the man raised the suspected gun at the officers and one officer fired their weapon. The man went back inside the house and the barricade situation ensued.

SWAT officers arrived and cleared the scene, police said.

The man was found dead inside the home.

No officers were injured.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley on Saturday.

[RELATED: PD: Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix]

That shooting happened Saturday morning at around 7:45 a.m.near the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.

According to police, the suspect was pointing the gun at neighbors.

Officers on scene for an officer involved shooting at 2528 E McKellips. All officers are okay. PIO on scene. Private property so media staging will be at El Camino East and McKellips. pic.twitter.com/Ezp60qG9i5 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 17, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.