Burton Barr Library reopens

In July of last year, Burton Barr Library suffered major damage after a monsoon storm triggered the sprinkler system and that system failed, causing water damage and millions of dollars' worth of damage.

The sun always shines after the storm, and today that's the happiness you will see on the faces of all of the staff at Burton Barr Library.

"For us to be able to bring this building back, it has its own personality, spirit and people. To see those doors today and know we are going to be back with the community, we are very excited," said Lee Franklin.

After being closed for nearly a year, all of Burton Barr is open for business with the same hours of operation, but now offering many more things like the children's area, three times the amount of books it once had and an enhanced puppet area, and story time space.

Up on the second floor, the college depot had its share of enhancements.

"A new digital lab that includes 66 desktop computers that has double the size of on-hand programming that we can provide," said Elenia Sotelo, assistant director for the college depot.

You can also count on a 3D printer, 90 convenience outlets for electronics to be charged, but one thing does remain the same, the customer service. Librarians on every one of the five floors are happy to see customers back at Burton Barr.

