MCSO arrest woman connected to Litchfield Park homicide

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman in connection to a body that was found in Litchfield Park earlier this month.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old suspect Katrina Mitchell Friday in connection to the homicide of 56-year-old Tim Harnack.

Back on June 2, deputies received a call from an employee of the Rousseau Farms located near Glendale Avenue and the 303 freeway.

The employee told MCSO that he was out checking the irrigation canal on a large cornfield when he found a body wrapped in a blanket.

MCSO deputies responded and confirmed the body in the blanket was Harnack.

Following the incident, MCSO gathered evidence at the scene and started following leads in an attempt to determine the cause surrounding Harnack's death.

According to MCSO, both Harnack and Mitchell knew each other and they were friends.

Then on June 4, Phoenix police responded to a neighborhood after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle, which turned out to be Mitchell's vehicle.

Deputies then did a search warrant on the vehicle and found that there was a large amount of blood in the rear compartment.

Mitchell was later arrested following the vehicle search.

She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on a count of first-degree murder and a count of abandoned and concealed dead body parts.

