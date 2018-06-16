FD: 1 dead, 2 hurt following Phoenix triple shooting at apartment complex

A man is dead and two other men are hurt following a triple shooting that occurred at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the area of Seventh Street and Bell Road at the Bellridge Apartments.

Witnesses told Phoenix police that they heard a group of people arguing at a common area in the apartment in the morning.

Phoenix Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, said sometime later the same group of three men were arguing when witnesses heard at least 5 shots fired.

Fortune said at least two of the men were armed with guns, but only one gun has been located.

One of the men died at the scene of the shooting. The two other men injured were taken to a local hospital. Fortune said one of the men has life-threatening injuries and the second man is expected to survive.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else involved in this incident.

