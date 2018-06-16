MCSO search for suspect in homicide on MC85 in Goodyear

Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies are warning the public to not approach him and call 911 if they see him. (Source: MCSO)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted in a homicide that occurred earlier this month in Goodyear.

According to MCSO, 43-year-old Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia is wanted in the shooting death of 41-year-old Laura Hernandez-Urbina.

[PREVIOUS STORY: MCSO: Woman killed following shooting near MC85 in Goodyear]

Back on Jun. 8, deputies arrived on scene and located Hernandez-Urbina had been shot. of MC-85 and Estrella Parkway.

Hernandez-Urbina was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At this time, MCSO is asking for the public’s help in an attempt to locate Munoz-Garcia. Deputies say the suspect may also go by the name Octavio Olivas-Martinez.

Munoz-Garcia is considered armed and dangerous, Deputies are warning the public to not approach him and call 911 if they see him.

If anyone has information on this case, you are asked to contact Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011 or call (602) 876- TIPS (8477).

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.