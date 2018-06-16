PD: Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

A man is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Saturday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a call of a man with a gun near the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.

According to police, the suspect was pointing the gun at neighbors.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect then fled into a vehicle and left the residence. Police were able to locate a suspect a block away, police said.

The officers then approached the suspect on foot, that's when the man pointed a handgun at the officers.

Police said that one of the officers then shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man is between the ages of 45 and 50 years old.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

