Disabled American Airlines plane temporarily blocks Sky Harbor runway

A disabled airplane temporarily closed a runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Saturday morning.

According to airport officials, an inbound American Airlines flight became disabled on the north runway.

This caused the runway to temporarily close and the aircraft was towed to the gate.

The runway was reopened just before 8 a.m.

Sky Harbor officials added that there were no departure delays and there were only minor arrival delays.

