Cooler, humid, stormy weather headline Saturday's forecast

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Saturday from the Valley to the high country as deep tropical moisture continues to pump into Arizona.

The best threat of storm activity will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening before a low-pressure system tracking from Baja towards Arizona pulls in a drier air mass from the southwest Sunday.

Until then, daytime heating and abundant moisture will produce hit or miss type thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain from these storms expected in the high country. Any storms that do develop have the potential of dropping about 1/3 of an inch of rain for some Valley communities, and about 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain for mountain communities. Not everyone will see storm activity.

With thunderstorm development, there's the potential for lightning, heavy downpours, strong winds, blowing dust, small hail and localized flooding.

The threat for storms diminishes Sunday, but winds will remain breezy.

The monsoon high responsible for drawing moisture into the state will reposition itself next week in an area not favorable for thunderstorm development. Conditions will dry out and heat up next week.

In Phoenix, Saturday will be the coolest day of the week, but dew points will be in the 60s. Look for a high of 90 with a 50 percent chance of storms. For Sunday, sunshine returns with a high of 98. Highs will rise to near 100 Monday and up to 109 by next Friday. Again, no rain expected after today.

